Man in jail charged after allegedly punching 2 correction officers

The ECSO said Jeremy Furment lunged at the two officers with a closed fist and hit both officers in the face causing injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office said an incarcerated man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two correctional officers Tuesday.

The ECSO said shortly after 5 p.m., 20-year-old Jeremy Furment lunged at the two officers with a closed fist and hit both officers in the face causing injuries.

According to the release, the officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment for facial lacerations and were released.

Furment is being charged with two felony counts of assault – while confined in a correctional facility, a felony count of criminal mischief for breaking an officer’s eyeglasses, and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of governmental administration, the ECSO said.

Furment is being held without bail following his arrest by the Buffalo Police Department on felony weapons charges.