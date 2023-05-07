Man taken to ECMC after shooting on city's West Side

Buffalo Police officers were called to the 100 block of Brayton Street around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday night on Buffalo's West Side.

Buffalo Police officers were called to the 100 block of Brayton Street around 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot while outside, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the Saturday night shooting, or any other crime in the city, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.