Crime Stoppers offering a reward in connection to Tonawanda robbery

Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a suspect.
Credit: Crime Stoppers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is asking for help that will lead to the arrest or indictment of an alleged robbery suspect. They are offering a $2,500 reward if you can help.  

According to the release, an alleged knife point robbery occurred at the Dollar General at 1170 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. Crime Stoppers is also asking that anyone with information on this incident or recognizes the person in the photos to come forward by calling (716) 867-6161.

