Buffalo photographer gets 20 years for admitting to producing child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A well-known Buffalo photographer will spend 20 years in jail for admitting to producing child pornography.
In March 2019, investigators executing a search warrant at the home of Delshawn Trueheart, found a video of the naked victim on his SD memory card. The video showed the victim inside Truehart's East Delavan Avenue studio. That victim reported to Buffalo Police that she had a sexual relationship with the photographer while she was between approximately 15 to 17 years old.
Trueheart pleaded guilty in February. He was sentenced Wednesday before US District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.