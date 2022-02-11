Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to arrest of McKinley High School shooter

A first 17-year-old suspect was arraigned overnight in relation to the stabbing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Authorities are still looking for a suspect responsible for shooting a security guard at McKinley High School on Wednesday.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.

At a press conference on Friday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the security guard is in good spirits.

The security guard was hit in the leg by a bullet and a 13-year-old was grazed by a bullet. News about the second shooting victim were reported at the presser on Friday. The child had initially denied treatment.

Crime Stoppers has released a photo of the suspected gunman.

The shooting of the school security guard who attempted to intervene in the fight remains under investigation.



A 17-year-old has already been arraigned in relation to the stabbing that occured at McKinley High School.

A 14-year-old student who was stabbed multiple times was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and underwent surgery there.