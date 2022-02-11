Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to arrest of McKinley High School shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Authorities are still looking for a suspect responsible for shooting a security guard at McKinley High School on Wednesday.
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.
At a press conference on Friday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the security guard is in good spirits.
The security guard was hit in the leg by a bullet and a 13-year-old was grazed by a bullet. News about the second shooting victim were reported at the presser on Friday. The child had initially denied treatment.
Crime Stoppers has released a photo of the suspected gunman.
A 17-year-old has already been arraigned in relation to the stabbing that occured at McKinley High School.
A 14-year-old student who was stabbed multiple times was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and underwent surgery there.
Brown said late Wednesday night in a tweet that the student "is in stable condition and is being closely monitored. Surgeons were able to determine that he was stabbed multiple times. He was not shot, which was what first responders at the scene initially believed."