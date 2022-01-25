One teacher sent to the hospital after series of fights break out at Mc Kinely High School

Four fights broke out between Monday and Tuesday. Charges are pending against student(s) involved in fight that injured a teacher.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In recent days there have been multiple fights at a Buffalo Public Schools high school, one of which resulted in a teacher going to the hospital.

Between Monday and Tuesday, there have been four fights at McKinley High School. One of those fights resulted in one female teacher getting injured while trying to break up the conflict, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson. Charges are pending against the student/students who were involved in that fight.

The teacher has been released from the hospital. The other three fights have not resulted in any serious injuries.

The Buffalo Public School District issued the following statement about the fights: