Police: 2 people shot at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at McKinley High School.
A person inside the school contacted 2 On Your Side to say students and staff were in lockdown due to a shooting.
Buffalo Police confirm that two people were shot, including a student. The other person was a security guard, who was shot in the leg.
Oishei Children's Hospital has confirmed one patient was transported to their hospital from the shooting.
2 On Your Side is on the scene and waiting for more information from Buffalo Police and the school district.
Police at Buffalo State College have issued an alert to all students to shelter in place. The college is near the high school.
Buffalo Police have asked commuters to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street while they are on the scene.
Parents are currently waiting for their children. 2 On Your Side's Rob Hackford says the parents are lined up on Middlesex Road.