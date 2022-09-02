Police: 2 people shot at McKinley High School

Buffalo Police confirm that two people were shot, including a student

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at McKinley High School.

A person inside the school contacted 2 On Your Side to say students and staff were in lockdown due to a shooting.

Buffalo Police confirm that two people were shot, including a student. The other person was a security guard, who was shot in the leg.

Oishei Children's Hospital has confirmed one patient was transported to their hospital from the shooting.

2 On Your Side is on the scene and waiting for more information from Buffalo Police and the school district.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of shooting at McKinley High School. Motorists are urged to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 9, 2022

Police at Buffalo State College have issued an alert to all students to shelter in place. The college is near the high school.

University Police has received a report of an armed person near campus. Last seen near McKinley High School on Elmwood Ave heading towards 198. Immediately shelter in place. — Buffalo State UPD (@BuffaloStateUPD) February 9, 2022

Buffalo Police have asked commuters to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street while they are on the scene.