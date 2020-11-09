Crime Stoppers searching for registered sex offender

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 leading to the arrest of William Smith who violated his parole.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in the search for a convicted sex offender who is accused of violating his parole.

The organization is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of William Smith. He is wanted by the state department of Corrections and Community Supervision for violating his parole on a sentence for first degree attempted rape.