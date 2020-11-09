Crime Stoppers searching for registered sex offender

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in the search for a convicted sex offender who is accused of violating his parole.
The organization is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of William Smith. He is wanted by the state department of Corrections and Community Supervision for violating his parole on a sentence for first degree attempted rape.
Smith, a registered level three sex offender, should be considered dangerous, according to Crime Stoppers. Anybody with information is asked to call (716) 867-6161 or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app "Buffalo Tips."