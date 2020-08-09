Buffalo Police looking for potentially armed, dangerous individual

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Ronald Daniels III.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the whereabouts of a man who allegedly fired two shots at a someone.

Ronald Daniels III is wanted for menacing and reckless endangerment. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If anyone has information on where to locate Daniels, who police say is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, they can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.