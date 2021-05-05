Cheektowaga Police, bystander lift car off woman who became trapped after being struck

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Target plaza on Walden Avenue.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A woman is being treated for serious injuries after she became trapped under a vehicle that hit her Wednesday afternoon.

Cheektowaga Police said it happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the Target plaza on Walden Avenue. An officer happened to be in the plaza at the time and witnessed the accident. Two officers and a bystander managed to lift the vehicle off the woman and free her.