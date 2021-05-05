Cheektowaga Police, bystander lift car off woman who became trapped after being struck

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A woman is being treated for serious injuries after she became trapped under a vehicle that hit her Wednesday afternoon.
Cheektowaga Police said it happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the Target plaza on Walden Avenue. An officer happened to be in the plaza at the time and witnessed the accident. Two officers and a bystander managed to lift the vehicle off the woman and free her.
She was rushed to ECMC. Neither the victim or driver's identity has been released at this time. The cause of the accident is under investigation.