x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Cheektowaga Police, bystander lift car off woman who became trapped after being struck

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Target plaza on Walden Avenue.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A woman is being treated for serious injuries after she became trapped under a vehicle that hit her Wednesday afternoon.

Cheektowaga Police said it happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the Target plaza on Walden Avenue. An officer happened to be in the plaza at the time and witnessed the accident. Two officers and a bystander managed to lift the vehicle off the woman and free her.

She was rushed to ECMC. Neither the victim or driver's identity has been released at this time. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Related Articles