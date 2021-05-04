Unsolved missing person cases in Western New York

The disappearance of Saniyya Dennis has brought back some raw emotions for at least one Buffalo family, also in search of a missing loved one.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are no new updates from Buffalo State police or the university on the search for Saniyya Dennis, who has been missing for 10 days.

She was last seen walking away from Buffalo State’s campus. The search for her near Niagara Falls where her phone last pinged continues.

"Making sure to exhaust every possible effort into finding her and not ruling out anything is of the utmost importance," said Julia Stevens, a community activist.

But her disappearance has struck a chord with at least one local family who has not been able to find a loved one for nine months.

The search for Saniyya Dennis is now getting national attention.

According to a spokesperson for the family of Jaylen Griffin – Saniyya’s disappearance has brought back some raw emotions in the disappearance of their son.

Jaylen Griffin of Buffalo, now 13 years old, has been missing since August of last year. He was reported missing after leaving his home on Warren Avenue in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood - without telling his parents where he was going.

Similar to the search for Saniyya Dennis, there have been search efforts led by community groups to try to find Jaylen.

"This definitely has impacted the whole community as well as the family seeing this young lady has been missing for two weeks now and no word or no sign of her," said Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministry, "You have to keep going you have to keep pushing you have to go against all odds under any circumstance."

Buffalo Police say there is no new information in the search for Jaylen Griffin, which remains an active investigation.

"It’s a little bit difficult because not a lot of people heard of this story not a lot of people paid attention to it because it didn’t really get the exposure," Newkirk said.

Another missing person case to tell you about – Olean Police need your help in finding 22-year-old Cole Geise. Police say he is 6 feet 5 inches tall and 215 pounds and autistic. He has been missing since Sunday evening.

Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Tur Moo was last seen in the 300 block of Ontario Street on April 24. The teen is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information that could help police locate him, you're asked to call 911.

Pastor Tim Newkirk has a word of encouragement for families search for missing loved ones.

