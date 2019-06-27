NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda couple charged with abusing 'Sam Sam' the dog has pleaded guilty.

Joseph Barwick and Dorthy Adama were in North Tonawanda City Court Thursday. They pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Sam Sam was rescued after North Tonawanda Police said an anonymous tip led them to an emaciated dog in a cage earlier this month.

They will be sentenced in September.

Sam Sam was adopted by another family and is doing very well.

RELATED: Accused dog abusers appear in court

RELATED: Neglected dog 'Sam Sam' finds her forever home

RELATED: Dog in North Tonawanda cruelty case may have new home

RELATED: Dog owner facing animal cruelty charges in North Tonawanda