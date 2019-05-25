NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A dog whose previous owners are now facing animal cruelty charges in North Tonawanda might have a new permanent home within days.

North Tonawanda Police said an anonymous tip led them to an emaciated dog in a cage earlier this month.

At the time, officials said the female dog, which goes by Sam Sam or Sandy, would need long-term care. In addition to being malnourished, officials said she has broken teeth from the cage she was kept in and trying to get out.

"We may have found the perfect home for Sandy," Rick Salisbury, a North Tonawanda dog control officer, said in a Facebook post on Friday. "I still need to introduce Sandy to possible new owners current dog, and if all goes well it will be a done deal!"

In recent weeks, the dog has been responding to treatment and eating small meals.

