NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It's the moment Sam Sam has long awaited -- the day she starts a new chapter.

She's being adopted by two loving dog owners, John and Maureen.

Maureen said, "She's been in a cage for eight years and now she's gonna have it all."

John added, "She'll be crate free."

It was just a few weeks ago when the North Tonawanda Dog Patrol found Sam Sam severely malnourished, weighing only about 15 pounds.

But, she fought hard while being treated at the Green Acres Animal Hospital. Now, she's just about doubled in weight and, after what appears to be years of neglect, she's in many ways a new dog.

An organization called Diamonds in the Rough handled the screening process to find new owners.

"As soon as I met them, I knew immediately that they were the perfect family," said Tammy Hein, a spokesperson with Diamonds in the Rough.

John explained, "We had been looking for a dog. We had to put a dog down three months ago and we've been looking for one to get along with our other dog and she seemed to be just a perfect fit."

Maureen added, "All of our other pets are rescues."

However, Sam Sam's story is far from over. Her previous owners are facing animal cruelty charges.

North Tonawanda Dog Patrol Officer Eric Salisbury told 2 on Your Side, "You can't let this happen. We're all pet lovers, I'd imagine. It just can't happen. In fact, it should be a lot worse. The penalties should be a lot worse."

Luckily for this pup, after all that she's been through, a new journey lies ahead with a new family to call her own.

