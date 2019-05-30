NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The couple charged with abusing 'Sam Sam' appeared in court on Thursday.

Sam Sam was rescued after North Tonawanda Police said an anonymous tip led them to an emaciated dog in a cage earlier this month.

Joseph Barwick and Dorthy Adama were in North Tonawanda city court as their animal abuse case moves forward.

Animal advocates were present for the court appearance, stating that they want to see justice in this case.

"There's a multitude of rescue groups in this area that would have gladly stepped up, helped, brought food, brought supplies, medical, whatever," Kim Rodeffer said. "And they would have taken the dog and found the dog a proper home just like she has now. There's absolutely no excuse whatsoever for a dog to be in this condition."

Barwick and Adama's case was adjourned until next month.

Related on WGRZ.com

Neglected dog 'Sam Sam' finds her forever home

Dog in North Tonawanda cruelty case may have new home

Dog owner facing animal cruelty charges in North Tonawanda