Communities are advocating for change after 2 teenage shooting deaths

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In less than 72 hours, the City of Buffalo saw two innocent lives taken away: 18-year-old Columbus Brooks and 13-year-old Miracle Hunter. The community wants to share a message.

"Put the guns down. We can solve our differences or conflicts without guns, without killing one another," Leonard Lane of F.A.T.H.E.R.S. said.

Lane is the founder of F.A.T.H.E.R.S., an advocacy group about safety for our youth. The father and daughter duo, Leonard Lane and Le'Candice Durham, are both heavily involved in Buffalo's community.

His daughter Durham hosts Candice Mobile Pantry every weekend, giving essentials to the community.

"Now that they are out of school, they need something to do something positive. They need some incentives. We hear you, and I understand," Durham says. She continues, "Two days back to back, two teenagers. That means our children will be going back to school without their friends. How heartbreaking is that?"

So, the two want to do something about it. On Saturday, Candice's Mobile Pantry is hosting a "School's Out Party" at the Amvets on Review Street. It's not only supposed to celebrate students' achievements but also get them out of the streets and into potential trouble.

"Children won't be going to summer camp this year. Many of the children are walking the street. So, I knew how important this event was trying to reach the youth, just give them something positive to do," Durham says.

She says everything is free, from food, clothing, refreshments, and raffles. Durham does it all, and so does her father.

"We have to educate, and it starts at a young age," Lane says.