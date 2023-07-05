28-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in Buffalo

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the first block of Warring Avenue, near Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the City of Buffalo.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the first block of Warring Avenue, near Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue. That's where detectives with the Buffalo Police Department found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Buffalo man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.