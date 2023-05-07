Buffalo man shot Tuesday evening during domestic dispute

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Progressive Avenue, northeast of Riverside High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is recovering after he was shot Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Progressive Avenue, northeast of Riverside High School. That's where a man was shot following a domestic dispute, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police detectives said the two people knew each other.

A 26-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was recently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.