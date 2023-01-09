x
Crime

Clarence woman arrested for cemetery desecration

State police said a 57-year-old woman from Clarence took a $50 flag from a plot, then left the cemetery.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — A Clarence woman faces a charge of cemetery desecration after taking a flag from a cemetery plot.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday, when New York State Police out of Clarence were called to Clarence Fillmore Cemetery on Ransom Road for a larceny complaint.

State police said 57-year-old Charlene Wieczorek took a $50 flag from a plot, then left the cemetery. She was given an appearance ticket and will appear in Town of Clarence court at a later date.

