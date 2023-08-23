Forest Lawn names new CEO Julie R. Snyder

Buffalo's biggest cemetery has named a new CEO who will overlook the 296-acre cemetery and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forest Lawn Cemetery has officially named a CEO.

Julie R. Snyder has been named the new Forest lawn CEO after the hiring group reviewed more than 100 applications. Her selection came after a rigorous four-month process that was led by Marsha Koelmel of Buffalo’s Catapult Executive Consulting, along with a seven-person search committee.

Forest Lawn Cemetery is one of the first deliberately designed and professionally landscaped rural cemeteries in the United States, and houses more than 165,000 permanent residents on its historical grounds.

The CEO search committee initially selected five people from the large application pool to interview. After that two people were then moved on for the final assessments and interviews.

When going through the interview process, the board felt that the right person for the CEO position would be someone who was able to concentrate on the sites community, business relationships, brand recognition and fundraising for the historical site.

They also wanted to note that a goal for the new CEO would be someone who was able to maintain a positive relationship with New York State’s Department of State’s Cemetery Board, and someone who could foster a strong relationship with the Western New York state delegation along with other key community stakeholders.

The board agreed that Snyder fit into those expectations, and said they are confident that she will reach their goals and bring in an extensive set of experience to the new role that she has been given.

“We are pleased to have completed our search with a local leader who possesses business and community-relations expertise,” said board Chair James M. Wadsworth. “As we approach our 175th anniversary, the Forest Lawn board is ready to begin our institution’s next chapter with an ideal leader.”

Snyder will join a well-tenured and deeply knowledgeable staff of 40 individuals who have a dedicated expertise in cemetery operations, historic conservation and preservation, stewardship of financial assets, and regulatory compliance with the Cemetery Board.

“I view this role as a vocation, having worked in health care for more than two decades and frequently been close to families at times of great loss,” said Snyder. “This role is one of both leader to a dedicated team, but also liaison with the funeral professionals who serve our community, our important regulators in Albany, and my fellow Buffalo residents who value, as do I, Forest Lawn as a historic parkland.”

Prior to her new role as CEO, Snyder served as the Vice President in community relations for Highmark, the the successor organization of the non-profit HealthNow New York organization. She also was executive director of Sisters Hospital Foundation, which is part of Catholic Health.

In her new role she will not only oversee Forest Lawn but also 10 additional cemetery sites across WNY, and the leadership for the Forest Lawn Heritage Foundation.