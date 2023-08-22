Barron-Miller Funeral Home in Cheektowaga changes hands; name and management will remain

Barron-Miller funeral home in Cheektowaga has been purchased, but it will continue to operate under the same name and management.

3025 William Street LLC, of Amherst, bought the building from the estate of Edward W. Miller for $750,000, according to documents filed Friday with the Erie County clerk's office.

The new owners also own John E. Roberts Funeral Home in Amherst, but John E. Roberts Funeral Director Anne Dobmeier said they plan to keep Barron-Miller running much the same as it has for years.