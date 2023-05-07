It's one of Buffalo's most beautiful places, and people can have the opportunity to get a closer look with their walking tours at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've highlight the trolley tours that are offered at Forest Lawn Cemetery but did you know they do walking tours as well?

The idea of walking through a cemetery may not be as magical as it sounds but Buffalo's Forest Lawn Cemetery has a truly unmatched natural beauty like no other. It is one of the first deliberately designed and professionally landscaped rural cemeteries in the United States, housing more than 165,000 permanent residents.

Walking tours through the cemetery happen every weekend between 11 a.m.-noon.

Tickets are required to join the tour, and can be purchased online for $10 and $20 depending on where the tour takes place. People can also take a self-guided tour for free using the cemetery's app which is virtual-reality style.

A perfect day for our nature walk today exploring the creeks, ponds and wetlands of Forest Lawn . Many thanks to... Posted by Forest Lawn on Friday, May 26, 2023