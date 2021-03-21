City of Batavia Police officer discharges weapon during Sunday incident

Three individuals, including the man involved in the struggle, were all taken into custody without incident. The gun was also recovered.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their weapon early Sunday morning.

According to City of Batavia Police, around 2:30 a.m. officers were called to the Speedway gas station, located at 204 West Main Street. Police were called to the scene to check the welfare of individuals who reportedly were "not acting right" and possibly under the influence of drugs.

Upon their arrival, police located three individuals and a vehicle. Police say they observed a handgun "in plain view inside the vehicle, and within reach of the occupant(s)."

An officer then tried to secure the gun. However, it resulted in a struggle between the officer and a man.

Police say the officer discharged their weapon at the suspect, but no one was struck. The man was then able to break free from the struggle and led Batavia Police and deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on a pursuit through the City of Batavia and into the Town of Batavia.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed in the Town of Batavia. According to police, the vehicle crashed on private property near Woodland Drive.

Three individuals, including the man involved in the struggle, were all taken into custody without incident. The gun was also recovered.

Police say the man sustained injuries from the crash and was taken to RRH-UMMC. No one else was injured.