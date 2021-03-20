Buffalo Police create online tool for people to file reports

The online system is aimed at improving efficiency and is designed for crimes where the victim does not know who the suspect is.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department has created a new way for people to file reports without having to call 911.

The online system is aimed at improving efficiency and is designed for crimes where the victim does not know who the suspect is, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

Through an online form, people will be able to report vandalism, identity theft, lost property, harassing phone calls, or hit-and-run incidents.

The department adds that you will also get a copy of the report within 48 hours for insurance reasons.