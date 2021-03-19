20-year-old man who accidentally shot girlfriend at Walden Galleria sentenced to jail time

Anthony J. Ciccarelli was also arrested for possession of cocaine days after pleading guilty to the gun-related charge. He will spend a year in jail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Town of Tonawanda man will serve jail time after accidentally shooting his girlfriend with a gun that had been reported stolen and for possessing cocaine days after pleading guilty to the gun-related crime.

Anthony J. Ciccarelli will spend a year in jail, the Erie County District Attorney announced on Friday.

Ciccarelli accidentally discharged a handgun that was in his pocket, shooting his girlfriend in the upper right leg, in a restaurant at the Walden Galleria on March 5, 2020.

The girlfriend has recovered from her injuries. The handgun had been reported stolen and was not registered to Ciccarelli.

Ciccarelli pled guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class D felony. He pled guilty to that crime on September 25, 2020, and days later was arrested for possessing cocaine.

Around 1:12 a.m. on October 1, 2020, Cheektowaga Police approached a vehicle parked on Shanley Street and smelled marijuana.

Ciccarelli was in the driver's seat and admitted to smoking marijuana, according to police and the district attorney. When officers searched the vehicle they found a small amount of marijuana and $769.

Police also found more than half an ounce of powder cocaine and a scale under the driver's seat.

The District Attorney's office says Ciccarelli pled guilty to one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, on February 10, 2021.