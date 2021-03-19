Police: Jamestown man asked to wear mask kicks employee, flashes pistol

The 38-year-old is facing charges of menacing and harassment, both in the second degree. He's been booked into Jamestown City Jail. A gun has not been found.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police say a man has been arrested following an incident that occurred Friday morning at a car wash in the city.

The man allegedly kicked an employee, flashed a gun, then fled, all after being told to wear a mask.

Just shy of 9 a.m. Friday, Jamestown Police were called to Robo Wash on North Main Street in Jamestown. Police say two employees told a man entering the store that wearing a mask is required while he's in the store.

The man, who police say they later identified as Victor M. Mojica, allegedly became angry, kicked one employee, then pulled out what looked like a pistol.

Police say after that, Mojica fled on foot, heading north on North Main Street. Police say they used the surveillance footage from the store to identify him and later find him at his residence on Crossman Street.

The 38-year-old is facing charges of menacing and harassment, both in the second degree. He's been booked into Jamestown City Jail.

Police say they've been searching several places and haven't found a gun, adding that they were executing a search warrant of Mojica's residence.

If a gun is recovered, police say they'll release additional information.