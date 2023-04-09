Church in Cheektowaga burglarized, volunteer catches alleged suspect

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga church is picking up the pieces after it was broken into.
Police say over the weekend, 68-year-old James Smothermon was caught stealing items that belong to Our Lady Help of Christians on Union Road by a volunteer.
Police said a volunteer chased him out of the building where he was caught by a maintenance worker.
According to the news release, Smothermon damaged the altar with spilled liquids and incense.
He is now behind bars after being arraigned on multiple charges.