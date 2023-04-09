x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Church in Cheektowaga burglarized, volunteer catches alleged suspect

Police said a volunteer chased the suspect out of the building where he was caught by a maintenance worker.

More Videos

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga church is picking up the pieces after it was broken into.

Police say over the weekend, 68-year-old James Smothermon was caught stealing items that belong to Our Lady Help of Christians on Union Road by a volunteer.

Police said a volunteer chased him out of the building where he was caught by a maintenance worker.

According to the news release, Smothermon damaged the altar with spilled liquids and incense.

He is now behind bars after being arraigned on multiple charges.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out