Church in Cheektowaga burglarized, volunteer catches alleged suspect

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga church is picking up the pieces after it was broken into.

Police say over the weekend, 68-year-old James Smothermon was caught stealing items that belong to Our Lady Help of Christians on Union Road by a volunteer.

Police said a volunteer chased him out of the building where he was caught by a maintenance worker.

According to the news release, Smothermon damaged the altar with spilled liquids and incense.