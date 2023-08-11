Woman arraigned on charges for allegedly stealing from Walden Galleria

A Buffalo woman has been accused of numerous shoplifting crimes that happened at the Walden Galleria in the past year.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was indicted Thursday morning for allegedly stealing from the Walden Galleria in the past year.

Nyeaira E. Stallworth, 24. is charged with four counts of Burglary in the Third Degree and one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Investigators with the Erie County District Attorney's Office say Stallworth entered the mall four separate times between December 31, 2022 and January 25, 2023 and allegedly stole multiple pairs of sunglasses. The value of the sunglasses is estimated to be $4,900.

Stallworth was previously banned from the mall for trespassing multiple times and a previous retail theft in 2019.

Stallworth was arrested in March for stealing from a retail store on January 25, 2023. She was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court and was released on bail.

When the case was presented to a Grand Jury on July 18, Stallworth failed to appear and was later arrested on an indictment warrant. She was arraigned in court on Friday. She is currently being held on no bail.