Man with previous arson conviction indicted on another arson charge

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man has been indicted on charges for a fire that took place earlier this summer.

Prosecutors say that the Jamestown Fire Department and Jamestown Police Department responded to a fire at 231 Barrows Street around 1 a.m. on July 6. The home was completely destroyed in the fire.

Fire and Police officials determined during the investigation that the fire was caused by arson.

Further investigation lead the the indictment of Joshua Whalen, 34, for Arson 3rd and Burglary 3rd. He is currently on parole for a previous arson conviction and has been remanded Chautauqua County Jail on 50k / 100k bail and Parole Violations.

Additional charges are possible following the investigation into to other arson incidents and further follow-up.