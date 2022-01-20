Erie County DA dismisses charges against man for City Hall fire

The District Attorney's charges were dropped after the U.S. Attorney's Office sentenced Courtland Renford, 22, was sentenced for the same criminal conduct.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charges against a Buffalo man for looting a convenience store committing arson at City Hall have been dropped by the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The Erie County Attorney General John Flynn directed Assistant Attorney Nicholas Bussi to dismiss an indictment against Courtland Renford, 22, after he had been sentenced by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the same criminal conduct.

Renford pleaded guilty to charges against him in a case against the U.S. Attorney's Office in October. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

“Despite the serious nature of these offenses, I sought to dismiss this case in the interest of justice, as justice has already been served by this defendant being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. This defendant pleaded guilty and received a significant sentence of five years in federal prison. Therefore, I will no longer be seeking a conviction against this defendant,” Flynn said.

Renford had been indicted on one count of arson in the third degree (a class "C" felony) and one count of Burglary in the third degree (a class "D" felony) for criminal conduct in two separate incidents in Buffalo on May 30, 2020, alleged by the prosecution.

Renford was accused of throwing a burning box through a first-floor window of City Hall during a protest in Niagara Square following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.