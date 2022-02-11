Lackawanna man pleads guilty to breaking into house, assaulting victim

Raymond Acker pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of criminal contempt in the first degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Lackawanna man pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a woman and breaking into her home back in 2020.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, just after midnight on June 29, 2020, Raymond Acker punched, kicked and choked a female victim at a residence in Lackawanna.

The District Attorney's Office says Acker had a "history of domestic violence incidents" with the victim and knowingly violated an order of protection.

Acker unlawfully entered the victim's house on the evening of Nov. 1, 2020 and into the early morning of Nov. 2, 2020. The District Attorney's Office says Acker once again knowingly violated the order of protection and entered the residence with "the intent to commit a crime."

While inside the residence, Acker punched, kicked and choked the victim.

The victim was later taken to the hospital to be treated for broken ribs and an injury to her ear. She also sustained bruises on various parts of her body.

Acker pleaded guilty to the highest counts against him ahead of his jury trial that was scheduled to begin next week. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the first degree (a class B violent felony) and one count of criminal contempt in the first degree (a class E felony).

Acker is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, May 10 and faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison. Acker remains held without bail.

According to the District Attorney's Office, an order of protection remains in effect for the victim.