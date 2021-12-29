Checking out 2021 crime statistics in Buffalo

As 2021 comes to an end, we're taking a closer look at crime in Buffalo. What are police dealing with, and what are the strategies to make a change going forward?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime, whether its a burglary or a homicide, is something every police department is keying in on. Buffalo has seen its highs and lows.

Between 2016 and 2019, shootings declined in the City of Buffalo. In 2020, there were 292 shootings. As of December 29, 2021, there were 295.

The numbers tell a story, and bail reform is something police are fighting. According to the deputy buffalo police commissioner, many shooting victims are people out on bail for guns and being rearrested as gun defendants.

Joseph Gramaglia said: "New York is the last state in nation where the dangerousness of the defendant cannot be considered in bail."

"The problem we're seeing in the last two years is a very high number of shooting victims who are either on parole, probation, or previously convicted felons. We're also seeing a pretty significant number of people that are shooting victims that are out on bail for guns, and we are re-arresting gun defendants who have pending gun cases or might be on parole, and that's a problem."

The deputy commissioner said "a real emphasis will be on community resources, community services. We cannot do this alone, it is a community problem. We're part of the community, and we have to do it together."

Crime stats as 2021 comes to a close. Hear some of my candid conversation with Buffalo's deputy police commissioner Joe Gramaglia on what needs to be done, tonight at 5 & 6 on Channel 2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/yGxijERjXO — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) December 29, 2021

Another concern is ghost guns.

"Ghost guns are a significant problem in our community and around the country," Gramaglia said.

"Someone can legally purchase the upper portion of a gun, like a handgun, the slide in the barrel they can legally purchase that without a permit or background check, and a company will sell a molded lower, which is the handgrip trigger."

Buffalo Police have made over 60 ghost gun arrests this year compared to five last year.