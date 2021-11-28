Cheektowaga man in stable condition after shooting on Genesee Street

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Genesee Street, northeast of Michigan Avenue, according to police detectives.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Cheektowaga man recovering after he was shot Saturday night in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Erie County Medical Center around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in a private vehicle.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Genesee Street, northeast of Michigan Avenue, according to police detectives. Police said the teen was listed in stable condition Sunday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.