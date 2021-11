Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Texas Street on reports that someone had been shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man that was injured by gunfire.

He was transported to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition.