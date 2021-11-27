Buffalo Police: 48-year-old man in stable condition following shooting

According to detectives, the shooting happened in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on the city's East Side.

Police say a 48-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle just after 6:15 a.m. Saturday. He had been shot in the foot.

A city spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that the 48-year-old man is currently in stable condition.

No further information has been provided at this time.