Buffalo Police: 48-year-old man in stable condition following shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on the city's East Side.
Police say a 48-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle just after 6:15 a.m. Saturday. He had been shot in the foot.
According to detectives, the shooting happened in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo.
A city spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that the 48-year-old man is currently in stable condition.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.