Charges filed in connection to fatal June car crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Charges have been filed in connection to a fatal car crash that happened on June 18 in Lewiston.

Lewiston Police said 29-year-old Patrick Pardee of Youngstown turned himself in Wednesday morning. He's been charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while impaired by a combined influence of drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, and one traffic violation.

The charges stem from a crash that happened late on June 18, when police said a vehicle was driving north on Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery before it veered off the road and struck a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Matthew Maines, 32, of Youngstown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pardee, the driver, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit and the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit investigated the crash.