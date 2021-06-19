Police: 32-year-old man killed in Lewiston car crash

The Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit and the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit are both investigating the crash.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — One person is dead and another injured following a car crash in Niagara County.

Lewiston Police responded to the crash on Lewiston Road late Friday night. Police say the vehicle was driving north on Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery when the driver went off the road and drove into a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Matthew Maines, 32, of Youngstown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Patrick Pardee, 28, of Youngstown, was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.