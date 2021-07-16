Charges brought in connection to Deep South Taco shooting on July 4

One of the three people who was shot had attended a house party on Beverly Road earlier in the night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person is facing attempted murder and robbery charges in connection to a July 4 shooting that happened at Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street.

The Buffalo Police Department did not disclose any other details.

Three people were shot early July 4 and were treated at Erie County Medical Center shortly afterward.

According to Buffalo Police, a 28-year-old Cheektowaga man, a 32-year-old Buffalo man and a 21-year-old Buffalo woman arrived at ECMC and Buffalo General in personal vehicles around 12:30 a.m. All three had been shot.

Detectives say the shooting happened during an argument and fight involving several people outside of Deep South Taco. The fight allegedly started in connection to an attempted robbery.

BREAKING: BPD has charged an individual with the July 4th shooting outside of Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street. Individual facing attempted murder and robbery charges. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) July 17, 2021

A Buffalo Police spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that one of the three people who was shot had attended a house party on Beverly Road earlier in the night, where a 25-year-old woman had been shot.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.