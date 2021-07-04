25-year-old Buffalo woman shot during Beverly Road house party

Police say the 25-year-old Buffalo woman was taken to ECMC in a personal vehicle, where she's currently listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a house party in the first block of Beverly Road.

Police say a 25-year-old Buffalo woman was shot just after 12 a.m. The Buffalo woman was taken to ECMC in a personal vehicle, where she's currently listed in stable condition.

According to detectives, organizers shut down the house party following the shooting, and many attendees went to Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street where another shooting was reported a short time later.