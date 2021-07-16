Man accused of shooting 2 men while riding a bike appears in court

An alleged bicycle riding man was arraigned on attempted murder charges in connection with a double shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 29-year-old Jose A. Castillo was arraigned Friday morning.

Castillo is being charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly shot two men in Allentown on July 8.

The DA's office said around 2 a.m., Castillo fired multiple shots from an illegal handgun at two men, with the intent to kill them, as the victims were walking eastbound on Allen Street near Irving Place.

Castillo is also accused of riding away from the scene of the crime on a bicycle.

One victim suffered multiple injuries that required him to remain hospitalized at ECMC. The other victim was treated and released.

The DA's office said Castillo was allegedly in possession of an illegal gun when he was arrested at an apartment on Schiller Street yesterday afternoon.