64-year-old Edward Bald is accused of intentionally shooting a woman outside his Quincy St. home in February.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years in prison after his indictment on an attempted murder charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Edward Ball, 64, intentionally shot a woman outside his Quincy Avenue home in February. The victim continues to recover from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bald was also indicted on a charge of First Degree Assault.