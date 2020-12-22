Cattaraugus County woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $180,000 from an unsuspecting man

Ashley Knopf, 33, admitted to stealing $177,488 from a 62-year-old victim between December 2018 and February 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County woman has pleaded guilty to taking nearly $180,000 from an unsuspecting man.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Ashley Knopf, 33, admitted to stealing $177,488 from a 62-year-old victim between December 2018 and February 2020.

The District Attorney's Office says Knopf befriended the victim and convinced him she needed the money to pay for medical bills that she acquired while attending out of state facilities. However, evidence showed that Knopf was in Western New York the whole time.

Knopf pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. Knopf will be sentenced in March, and faces five to 15 years in prison.