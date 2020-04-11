Lancaster woman pleads guilty to stealing over $220K from former employer

Karen Titus, 57, pleaded guilty to two counts of grand larceny in the second degree, class C felonies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing $223,428.04 from her former employee, Acme Bearings Corporation.

According to the DA's office, between July 2016 and June 2019, Titus wrote 138 checks out of the company's operating account to pay her credit card bills. The DA's office says this resulted in a misappropriation of more than $165,000.

Titus also diverted more than $58,000 cash payments, which were made to the company, for her personal gain.

The DA's office says the theft was uncovered following an internal audit, and Titus was subsequently fired from bookkeeper position in June 2019.