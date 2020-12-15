Amherst woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $380,000 from her employer

Kathleen Donhauser, 63, pleaded guilty Friday in State Supreme Court to one count of Grand Larceny in the third degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst woman has admitted to stealing more than $380,000 from her employer over the course of nearly four years.

Investigators say Donhauser admitted that between May 14, 2013, and April 19, 2017, she stole $389,187.00 while working for Hart Hotels, Inc.

They say she used the money to pay her personal credit card bills.

As part of her plea, Donhauser agreed to pay restitution.