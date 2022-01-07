Former Frewsburg Schools treasurer admits to stealing $7,000 in school funds

NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office said the money taken was raised by students to support their extracurricular activities.

FREWSBURG, N.Y. — The former treasurer of the Frewsburg Central School District has admitted to stealing nearly $7,000 in student funding intended for their extracurricular activities.

NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says Angela Smoulder took $6.982 and then attempted to cover it up by substituting the stolen cash with checks from other accounts, including the school district retirees' health insurance account.

“Ms. Smoulder betrayed the students she was obligated to serve by stealing money that they raised themselves to help pay for their extracurricular activities,” DiNapoli said. “I thank Chautauqua District Attorney Schmidt and his office for partnering with us, bringing this corruption to light, and recovering the stolen money for the students of Frewsburg.”

The funds were raised by students from several sources such as admissions, membership dues and sales. DiNapoli says the thefts took place between March and August of 2019.

Frewsburg's superintendent reported the incident after Smoulder resigned.