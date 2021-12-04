Buffalo woman sentenced to 6 months in jail, 5 years probation for 2019 crash that killed pedestrian

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Tiffany Allen was driving while under the influence of alcohol when she hit Jeffrey Chilson, 51.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Buffalo woman was sentenced Monday to six months in jail, followed by five years of probation for striking and killing a pedestrian back in 2019.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Tiffany Allen was driving while under the influence of alcohol when she hit Jeffrey Chilson, 51, on Military Road in Buffalo.

Chilson was hit while walking on Military Road, near Skillen Street, shortly after 10 p.m. on December 7, 2019. He later died at ECMC from injuries he suffered that night.