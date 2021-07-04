x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Erie Co. Sheriffs make arrest in January fatal crash

After a long investigation, Jessica Novak of Akron was arrested on April 6 and charged with vehicular manslaughter.
Credit: ECSO

CLARENCE, N.Y. — An Akron woman is now facing charges in connection with a fatal crash back in January in the Town of Clarence.

The Erie County Sheriff Office says Jessica Novak, 37, was driving under the influence when she caused a multi-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Goodrich Road on January 19. Investigators say Jeanette Helms of Clarence was killed in that crash.

RELATED: One person dead following four-car crash in Clarence

Deputies arrested and charged Novak on April 6 with felony counts of vehicular manslaughter – operating a vehicle impaired and second-degree manslaughter. She is also charged with a vehicle and traffic misdemeanor for reckless driving.

The defendant was arraigned Tuesday night and is being held at the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000.00 bail.

Related Articles