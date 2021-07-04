Erie Co. Sheriffs make arrest in January fatal crash

After a long investigation, Jessica Novak of Akron was arrested on April 6 and charged with vehicular manslaughter.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — An Akron woman is now facing charges in connection with a fatal crash back in January in the Town of Clarence.

The Erie County Sheriff Office says Jessica Novak, 37, was driving under the influence when she caused a multi-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Goodrich Road on January 19. Investigators say Jeanette Helms of Clarence was killed in that crash.

Deputies arrested and charged Novak on April 6 with felony counts of vehicular manslaughter – operating a vehicle impaired and second-degree manslaughter. She is also charged with a vehicle and traffic misdemeanor for reckless driving.