Driver indicted in McKinley Monument crash that killed his passenger

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted for crashing a minivan into the McKinley Monument last Thanksgiving, which resulted in the death of his passenger.

On November 26, 2020, Paul Tolbert was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl when he drove a minivan southbound down Delaware Avenue, at a high-rate of speed, and eventually crashed into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square.

Angel Marie Cobb, 34, was in the passenger seat, and was killed in the crash. Tolbert was taken to ECMC where he was treated for various injuries.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, during the investigation a small bag of white powder was allegedly found in Tolbert's clothing, and was later determined to be fentanyl.

Tolbert has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, if convicted of all charges.