Buffalo woman sentenced for stealing over $15,000 from Town of Lancaster non-profit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman who admitted to stealing a total of $15,699.07 was sentenced to three years probation.
Bridget Mitchell, 51, plead guilty in April to two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree.
The theft was discovered after Michell deposited a $13,000 check for the organization to her personal bank account. The investigation uncovered she also diverted a $1,200 stimulus check for a resident of the facility to her bank account.
Mitchell paid full restitution to the organization and individual at her sentencing on Thursday.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brian Dassero of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau.