Buffalo woman sentenced for stealing over $15,000 from Town of Lancaster non-profit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman who admitted to stealing a total of $15,699.07 was sentenced to three years probation.

Bridget Mitchell, 51, plead guilty in April to two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

The theft was discovered after Michell deposited a $13,000 check for the organization to her personal bank account. The investigation uncovered she also diverted a $1,200 stimulus check for a resident of the facility to her bank account.

Mitchell paid full restitution to the organization and individual at her sentencing on Thursday.