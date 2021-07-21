Buffalo man arraigned for shooting that left two people with serious injuries

Edwin Calo-Montanez, 32, is facing two counts of attempted murder and other charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years behind bars if convicted of all charges he's facing in connection with a double shooting.

Edwin Calo-Montanez, 32, is accused of using an illegal firearm with intent to kill two men on West Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on July 14. Both victims suffered serious injuries, and they were taken to Erie County Medical Center to receive treatment.